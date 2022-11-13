Britain's 707th Regiment Defeated At The Battle of Konotop

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 13 November 2022

image for Britain's 707th Regiment Defeated At The Battle of Konotop
Reports out of Buck House (Buckingham Palace) are that King Charles III, if fit to be tied.

KONOTOP, Ukraine - (Satire News) - British reporter Tango Brisket with The Twickenham Times-Telegram reports that England's 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment showed itself as being not very elite.

Brisket who is embedded with the famed regiment reported that a regiment of Russian volunteers soundly defeated the Brits at the Battle of Konotop.

He added that the battle was a hard-fought one, but when the dust settled, the Russian Commies had been victorious.

Reports coming out of Buckingham Palace, state that King Charles III, is extremely disappointed and bloomingly angry about the loss, and he will be recalling the 707th's commander, Field Marshal Throckmorton "Throcky" Dishadilly back to the UK for a 4-star questioning investigation.

Meanwhile In Other News From Great Britain: English meteorologists are reporting that the fog in Twickenham was so bad that 99.3% of the town's birds have flown to Teddington.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Russia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more