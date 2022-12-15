Russian President Putin Threatens To Totally Destroy Paris, France With His New, Powerful Y-7 Super Missile

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 December 2022

image for Russian President Putin Threatens To Totally Destroy Paris, France With His New, Powerful Y-7 Super Missile
"France better reconsider their fucking ban and I mean pronto!" -VICE-PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

MOSCOW, Russia - (Satire News) - The Kremlin Voice reports that an extremely furious President Vladimir Nikita Putin has vowed on his maternal grandmother's walker, that he will soon fire one of his state-of-the-art missiles at Paris, France.

According to the KV, Vlady is upset that the French government will no longer send Russia, wine, croissants, and French fries.

The missile is the Yarsonovich Y-7, which is 41 times more powerful than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima, and it could turn the Black Sea into a desert in .7 seconds.

Missile experts state that the Y-7 has a range of 7,937, which they reveal could easily hit Iowa and turn it into America's biggest parking lot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Vladimir Putin

