The Kookaburra Laughs

The world is weird and sometimes wonderful. (There is very little comedy, but perhaps some Orwellian satire – yes, it comes in many forms – in this piece.)

China’s creation of the Covid virus may be its undoing. After all, most communist countries have fallen, since the Almighty Dollar easily does away with people sharing and caring for each other (which is more communistic than anything a “commie country” has ever done), so when the Chinese get Western dollars, they quickly reveal what they’ve always been: a totalitarian dictatorship.

And now with the people of Shanghai rising up against their leaders, and the women and all people of Iran rising against their fascist leaders, and the world seeing how tiny little Ukraine can fight the behemoth of Russia – and win, and Americans rise and vote out their Hitler … well, it’s a sad day for dictators.

Donald Trump should be worried. Almost the entire continent of South America is leftist. Joe Biden has allowed Chevron to drill for oil in one of America’s great enemies, Venezuela. (Soon, they’ll be asking Cuba to make some classic retro cars for them … oh, the irony!) The right wing are the most likely to become fascist, although any politics can do so, since it all goes back to money. Whoever has a lot of it will feel they have the God-given right to tell others how to live their life.

Elon Musk should be worried. My Twitter has been fucking up lately – I think I need some steampunk to set it right. The higher the King, the greater the fall. In 10 years, will he even own Tesla?

But this is a good news story … the scum are being overthrown. Think about it: China has over a billion people. When they are tortured, they will rise. A billion people stomping the boots that stomp them … an easy win, yes? No longer fearing death, because it’s all around you, means you will fight for your life, and China’s covid lockdown are pure death (see the hazmat suited Chinese cop with an Uzi – get the shot, or we’ll shoot you! Yeah, the world ain’t mad right now …)

The leaders of the world should be worried. They’ve ignored the people for too long … and as the old Doors song goes: “They’ve got the guns, but we’ve got the numbers”.

Crank the Jim Morrison and watch the butchered peoples of the world overthrow the delusional and egocentric and moneyed scum that rules them.

And as dictatorships around the world fall … “laugh kookaburra, laugh kookaburra, gay your life must be”.