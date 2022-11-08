England's 13th Portsmouth Infantry Regiment Arrives In Ukraine Ready To Kick Some Russian Ass!

PORTSMOUTH, England - (Satire News) - The BBC has just announced that The 13th Portsmouth Infantry Regiment has arrived in the Ukrainian town of Markivka.

The British regiment is noted for being one of the fiercest army units in the United Kingdom.

The 13th is led by Field Marshal Cassius F. Wankenberger, who was a corporal during The Viet Nam War.

According to Ocean Figgly with the BBC, the 13th will be engaging Putin's 81st Artillery Regiment very soon.

Field Marshal Wankenberger, who is 57, and is married to 29-year-old woman who works at Hooters, says that his lads will find the Russian shitheads, engage them in battle, and send them all crawling back to their evil daddy, Vlady Putin.