Russia Reports That The RAF Fighter Jet Pilot Who Was Shot Down Over Ukraine Is Now In Prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for Russia Reports That The RAF Fighter Jet Pilot Who Was Shot Down Over Ukraine Is Now In Prison
UK pilot Capt. Greengate says he is sick and fucking tired of eating rice.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - Russian authorities report that UK pilot Capt. Winthrop D. Greengate, who was shot down near the town of Losova, Ukraine, is now being held in an undisclosed prison in the USSR.

Capt. Greengate says that he feels somewhat okay, except for the fact that he has not been allowed to bathe in 19 days, he needs to shave, and his nipples are badly bruised from the crash.

He added that he is also suffering from a horrible case of the Commie Boom Boom Rash, which extends from his belly button down to his nut sack.

The pilot, who says he's already learned about 41 Cambodia words including the vulgar word, Nanoshintufuc, which means, whore with a very impressive pussy, has said that he is sick and fucking tired of eating damn rice; rice sandwiches, rice cakes, rice pizza, rice jello, riceburgers, rice pudding, and rice tacos. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ukraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more