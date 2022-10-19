Prince Harry's Wife Meghan Markle Says Prince William Is a Spoiled Rotten Brat

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The hot, fine-looking wife of Prince Harry (Meghan Markle) told Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle, that she is sick and tired of the fucking spoiled rotten brat antics of her brother-in-law, Prince William.

MM noted that, truth be told, she has never really like her brother-in-law and his quasi-conceited wife Kate.

Meghan stated that, even though the pair try to hide it, Wils and Kat have a streak of racism in their Brit bodies.

Even, the Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson) has noticed that Wils and Kate seem to think that they are better than 97.6% of the English people, and 99.3% of the people of the entire world.