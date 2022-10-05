The BBC States That Queen Elizabeth Bequeathed Her Very Expensive Duchess of Dubai Emearld Earrings To Meghan Markle

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for The BBC States That Queen Elizabeth Bequeathed Her Very Expensive Duchess of Dubai Emearld Earrings To Meghan Markle
"Many people had no idea that the queen liked Meagan a whole lot more than she liked Kate.

LONDON - (United Kingdom Satire) - King Charles III, as the executor of his mum's estate, reports that he is still in the process of granting all of his mother's wishes regarding her personal belongings.

For example "Buffy" her fox hunting horse went to Prince William, her favorite Keurig Tea Maker went to Piers Morgan, and her 4,778 hat collection went to daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Markle, the wife of Prince Harry was also given Queen Elizabeth's extremely expensive Duchess of Dubai Emerald Earrings.

The emerald earrings had been a present to QE from the Duke of Pakistan, Duke Sashi IV, who reportedly had also given the queen three of the finest yaks in Pakistan, from his 900 head yak herd.

SIDENOTE: English information guru Piers Morgan stated that the pair of earrings are worth $1.7 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

