LONDON - (UK Satire) - Everyone knows that Prince William, one of Queen Elizabeth's grandsons loved to go on fox hunts with his granny.

Reporter Grover Buck, with Tickety Boo News, said that Wils was thrilled when he learned from his dad, King Charles, that his grandmother had left him her favorite fox hunt horse, "Buffy."

In fact, Willie, as Brit comedian Ricky Gervais calls the young prince, was the only person allowed to ride "Buffy."

Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of the newly crowed King Charles, noted that not even the queen's best friend (Piers Morgan), was allowed to ride her favorite horse.