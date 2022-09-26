Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Agreed To Try and Get Their Husbands Back On Speaking Terms

LONDON - (UK Satire) - It's no secret that after the queen's Royal funeral, her grandsons Wils and Harry have gone back to not speaking to each other.

The monarch brothers are acting more like members of America's infamous Hatfield and McCoy families, who feuded for decades.

Piers Morgan, who is regarded as the UK's information guru said that he wanted to sit down with both of Queen Elizabeth's grandsons, and patch up their differences, but they both pretty much told him to mind his own "fooking" business.

Harry even told Morgan to go suck Putin's "Dangly Bit."

Morgan told Harry that he was one blooming rude and crude chap and he wanted an apology.

Harry told Piers to go peek between Marjorie Taylor Greene's legs and get an apology from her.

So it appears that for now any peacemaking will have to come between the two blokes wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who reportedly are trying to figure out a way to end this damn, fucking brotherly feud as British comedian Ricky Gervais calls it. ■