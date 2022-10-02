Prince William Is Given Queen Elizabeth's Very Expensive Gold Plated Skateboard

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for Prince William Is Given Queen Elizabeth's Very Expensive Gold Plated Skateboard
This is the skateboard that Grandmama Elizabeth bought for Wils on his 19th birthday.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The golden skateboard that her majesty had received from King Fashami of Saudia Arabia has been bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William.

According to The Royal Fog Research Group the skateboard is valued at £145,000, which is $171,000 in US money.

The queen did actually try to get on the unusual gift once, but she was stopped by one of the Buckingham Palace car attendants.

He apologized but he told the queen that if she were to fall and break a bone, any bone, at her age, it could not be a very good thing.

SIDENOTE: Prince William said that he wanted to keep the skateboard, but instead he will sell it and donate all of the money to help the Ukraine, in their war against the evil Russian agressors.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

