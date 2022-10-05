Prince William Is Thinking About Selling "Buffy" The Fox Hunt Horse That Queen Elizabeth Bequeathed To Him

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for Prince William Is Thinking About Selling "Buffy" The Fox Hunt Horse That Queen Elizabeth Bequeathed To Him
The queen shown at her last fox hunt on top of "Buffy" her favorite horse.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Reports coming out of Buckingham Palace state that King Charles III, is not a happy monarch at the present time.

It seems that Charles, has learned from an investigator with Scotland Yard, that his eldest son Prince William, is seriously thinking about selling "Buffy" his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's favorite fox hunting horse, that she stated in her will would go to him.

According to an inside Buckingham Palace source, King Charles is extremely upset, and he reportedly kicked a very expensive King William The Conqueror Sitting Chair, which is valued at £129,000 [$146,260.16 - US].

SIDENOTE: Meanwhile, William reportedly stated that he and Kate need the money so they can put it in their kids, (George, Charlotte, and Louis') college fund.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Prince William

