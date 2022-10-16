LONDON - (Satire News) - The newly elected prime minister of England, Liz Truss, who had an extramarital affair a few years ago commented on the man known as "The Golfing Pussy Grabber."

PM Lizzy Truss, as Americans call her, said that if the evil-looking, orange racist ever tried to grab her beaver (muffin) she would kick him in his baby balls so fooking hard, his voice would go up two octaves, and he'd start singing the old Helen Reddy tune "I Am Woman."

Truss noted that "Treason Trump's" approval rating is at an all-time low of 1.2%, which puts a labia majora yeast infection much more popular than him.