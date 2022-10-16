Prime Minister Liz Truss Says That Trump Is a Damn Embarrassment To The Civilized World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 16 October 2022

image for Prime Minister Liz Truss Says That Trump Is a Damn Embarrassment To The Civilized World
"No woman in the UK has sexier and prettier legs than Lizzy, not even Cheryl Cole or Liz Hurley." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

LONDON - (Satire News) - The newly elected prime minister of England, Liz Truss, who had an extramarital affair a few years ago commented on the man known as "The Golfing Pussy Grabber."

PM Lizzy Truss, as Americans call her, said that if the evil-looking, orange racist ever tried to grab her beaver (muffin) she would kick him in his baby balls so fooking hard, his voice would go up two octaves, and he'd start singing the old Helen Reddy tune "I Am Woman."

Truss noted that "Treason Trump's" approval rating is at an all-time low of 1.2%, which puts a labia majora yeast infection much more popular than him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

