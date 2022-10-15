Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell Have Both Encouraged PM Liz Truss To Wear More Tight-Fitting Miniskirts

LONDON - ((Satire News) - Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss recently told the British News Media that English celebrities Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell have both told her that she looks erotically gorgeous in short miniskirts.

Morgan commented that at the age of 47, she looks positively stunning, and there are lots of women half her age, who do not look anywhere near as good as she does.

Cowell totally agreed with his cohort Morgan and added that if he and the prime minister were not married, that he would love to take her out to dinner, and then dancing, and then see what developed. ■