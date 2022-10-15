Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell Have Both Encouraged PM Liz Truss To Wear More Tight-Fitting Miniskirts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 October 2022

image for Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell Have Both Encouraged PM Liz Truss To Wear More Tight-Fitting Miniskirts
PM Truss says she was thrilled when she recently met Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

LONDON - ((Satire News) - Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss recently told the British News Media that English celebrities Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell have both told her that she looks erotically gorgeous in short miniskirts.

Morgan commented that at the age of 47, she looks positively stunning, and there are lots of women half her age, who do not look anywhere near as good as she does.

Cowell totally agreed with his cohort Morgan and added that if he and the prime minister were not married, that he would love to take her out to dinner, and then dancing, and then see what developed. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liz TrussPiers MorganSimon Cowell

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more