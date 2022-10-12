Scotland Yard Says That If Trump Sets Foot In England He Will Be Immediately Arrested

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

"DAMN! The treasonous traitor's hair looks like shit!!!" -RUDY GIULIANI

LONDON - (UK Satire) - BuzzFuzz (UK) has just stated that they have been informed by representatives with Scotland Yard, that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is a persona non grata.

The have stated that if he tries to enter England, he will be stopped, put in handcuffs, and instantly arrested; and should he try to resist then the man who is the biggest racist bastard since Adolf Hitler will be tased, pepper sprayed, and beaten about his fat 355 pound blimp body.

Trump reportedly said that if he wants to go to Britain he will fucking go, and neither Scotland Yard, nor damn space aliens will stop him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

