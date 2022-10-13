Liz Truss Has Just Been Named The Prettiest and The Sexiest Prime Minister By The Swiss Government

ZURICH, Switizerland - (Satire News) - Prime Minister Liz Truss is beaming with womanly pride as she has just learned that she has been named "The Prettiest and Sexiest Prime Minister In The Entire World," by the government of Switizerland.

The 47-yar-old PM said that it feels so good to be recognized for not only being a wonderful world leader, but it is also quite exciting to be admired for being pretty and sexy.

She added that both her husband and her ex-lover, have recently told her that she is one hot mama in bed.

SIDENOTE: Mrs. Truss's former boyfriend recently told reporter Petula Tart for Ta Ta For Now News if Elizabeth's husband ever divorces her, he will be on her, like mustard on a hot dog.