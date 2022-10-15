King Charles III, Says That Queen Elizabeth Left Donald Trump 2 Cents

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 October 2022

Queen Elizabeth said that the Trumptard smelled like Big Macs.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The London Dispatch-Messenger reports that King Charles III, has stated that her majesty, the late queen left the evil, heartess, mean, bastard racist (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) the grand sum of 2¢.

The new king told Dispatch-Messenger reporter Conrad Bloomin, that QE told him that she wanted to send a clear message to the Nazi-lover that she hates him more than an NFL cheerleade hates being on her period during a football game.

When the Trumpturd heard about the amount that the queen had bequeathed to him, he reportedly said that he really and truly believes that she left him alot more than 2 damn cents, and he is going to talk to London's Royal Fog Research Group and get them to investigate. ■

