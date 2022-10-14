Trump Is Getting Fatter and Fatter!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 14 October 2022

image for Trump Is Getting Fatter and Fatter!
Trump now tips the scales (literally) at 366¼ pounds!

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - An employee at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Complex recently stated that the "Fat Racist" has been putting on weight like crazy.

The landscaper who did not want his name mentioned stated to Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle that the notorious "Pussy Grabber" has recently put on 7¼ pounds, and is starting to look like a fucking orange volcano (his words).

Trump, however, insists that people are just making up lies about him, because his popularity keeps getting higher and higher.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: The Trumpturd is as crazy as bat shit, since his most recent popularity numbers, according to a QuinniPinni Poll show that his approval rating is at an all-time low of 1.3%.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFat

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more