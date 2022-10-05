The BBC Has Informed The British Public That They Have Cancelled Queen Elizabeth's Monthly Talk Show

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for The BBC Has Informed The British Public That They Have Cancelled Queen Elizabeth's Monthly Talk Show
Queen Elizabeth shown just before her last appearance on her monthly talk show.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Word coming out of the BBC is that the powers that be, have cancelled her majesty's monthly talk show.

The queen's show which had been retitled "Chit Chatting With The Queen" was one of the BBC's most popular shows.

In the latest addition, Queen Elizabeth talked about how she wished that her two bickering grandsons, William and Harry, would stop acting like a couple of spoiled rotten Royal brats, and start to act civilized, instead of acting like a bunch of Putin's evil troops.

The queen even told both Royal brats that if they did not stop fussing and fighting that she would cut them out of her will.

William, who is the most arrogant and sarcastic of the pair, simply replied to his grandmother, "Go ahead Grams, and cut us out of your will - Harry and me will simply get the money from our daddy, (King Charles III)."

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Well, Willie boy does make a very, very good point.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth IITalk Show

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more