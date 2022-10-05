The BBC Has Informed The British Public That They Have Cancelled Queen Elizabeth's Monthly Talk Show

LONDON - (Satire News) - Word coming out of the BBC is that the powers that be, have cancelled her majesty's monthly talk show.

The queen's show which had been retitled "Chit Chatting With The Queen" was one of the BBC's most popular shows.

In the latest addition, Queen Elizabeth talked about how she wished that her two bickering grandsons, William and Harry, would stop acting like a couple of spoiled rotten Royal brats, and start to act civilized, instead of acting like a bunch of Putin's evil troops.

The queen even told both Royal brats that if they did not stop fussing and fighting that she would cut them out of her will.

William, who is the most arrogant and sarcastic of the pair, simply replied to his grandmother, "Go ahead Grams, and cut us out of your will - Harry and me will simply get the money from our daddy, (King Charles III)."

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Well, Willie boy does make a very, very good point.]