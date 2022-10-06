Prime Minister Liz Truss Suggests That Wembley Stadium Be Renamed In Honor of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON - (US Satire) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has suggested that to honor the late Queen Elizabeth, Wembley Stadium should be renamed The Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

PM Truss said that it is only fitting to make the name change and only someone who did not care for the queen would object to the new name, but those individuals can move to Wales or Portugal.

Several Brits have mentioned that her majesty was an avid fan of the Manchester Red Devils, and she also took a fancy to Liverpool FC.

She also loved to watch the sweaty blokes as they played rugby. QE did not, however care for watching professional badminton.

Truss herself said that she has always liked Man U, and from across the pond she really loves watching the Dallas Cowboys, who she says are all very sexy studs.