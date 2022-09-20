Fun In Funeral Of Queen

Has anyone noticed that the word funeral begins with the word fun?

As it should be. People who die have done their time on earth, and it’s time to get out of jail, go to the Big House upstairs, and shoo-out God for God’s jail sentence on earth.

[vital]First Question: Why are pets allowed to die? [vital]Second: Why can’t pets live forever like the sun, the moon, and the stars? Like forever and ever?

Some reporters picked on King Charles for having a snit over a leaking fountain pen.

“The Queen would never, never have behaved in that way.”

Not exactly. It’s rumored that the Queen would have first stopped the cameras.

Once reassured the cameras were stopped, she would perform her two-finger Brooklyn cab-whistle, both corgis, Chico and Groucho, would race into the room, and she’d sic the dogs after the leaking pen supplier.

So don’t criticize King Charles for his little pee-wee snit, some call Pen Gate.

But people are asking why Meghan Markel was dressed like the Grim Reaper. Granted, it was a funeral, but all she needed was a scythe to complete the outfit. Stella McCartney designed the dress, but there was something in the way she wore the dress that looked grim.

And then there was Dr. Jill Biden’s funeral hat. Why was she wearing a Santa’s Helper bandeau to a funeral? Was she emphasizing the fun in the word funeral?

Where is The Body Language Guy, Jesus Enriques Rosas, when you need him?

Dr. Jill was also wearing an Elvis Presley grey laminated dress while viewing the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. All other official lady guests wore black. So, Body Language Guy, explain!

What did God say? God said that all pets belong upstairs. Huh?

Yes! After all, God said she already gave you the sun, moon, and stars.

