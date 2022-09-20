Since Queen Elizabeth II of England, Wales, Norther Ireland and, allegedly, Scotland died on Thursday, September 8th 2022, it has been reported that she rose and died a further four times before her funeral.

The constant announcements of Queen Elizabeth's death confused many peop kk e, not only in her native England but around the globe.

Little-known Australian Sky News personality, Anders Blot, of the eviscerated Blot Report, hit the nail on the head when he said what many were already thinking: "It's really about time that Mrs Windsor died once and for all. She's just attention seeking and it needs to stop!"

As if she had heeded Mr Blot's advice, Queen Elizabeth finally laid herself to rest yesterday, September 19th, in Windsor Castle.

No further reports of the late, late, late, late, late Queen's death have been made.

"I'm thrilled Mrs W finally listened to some pretty solid wisdom," said Mr Blot.