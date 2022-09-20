They Were Getting High on Drugs in Israel - 3,400 years Ago

Israeli Archaeologists, in S. W. Israel, found Canaanite grave sites with pottery shaped like opium buds. Traces of opium were in the pots.

Experts speculate the mourners smoked Opium and got high at the grave site - as part of the burial ceremony. This was 3,400 years ago.

Experts think - the Opium was grown in Turkey and came by boat through Cyprus to Israel. (Probably the same as Today).

This land was - at that time - the Kingdom of the Canaanites, and there were extensive trade networks.

The Jews, back then, were clans of uncivilized hillbillies living in

the Canaanite high lands. (Settlement remains have been found there).

But the Jews were strong militarily and came down out of the hills - and by terror tactics - (murdering whole villages of people) - took over all of Canaan. (This is all listed in the Old Testament).

So that 2,700 years ago - The Jews were also doing Drugs - smoking Pot (Cannabis) and getting High at their ancient Hebrew temple Near Tel Arad, Israel. This was the Kingdom of Judah, at the time. Pot residue has been found on pottery - discovered at this Temple.

