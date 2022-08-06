The Language of Bombs

Joe Biden goes to Israel to spread the peace and love and whatnot, and as soon as he leaves, Israel showers Gaza with missiles.

Nancy Pelosi heads to Taiwan for some peace and love and whatnot, and when she leaves, China showers missiles into the sea over Taiwan. Like a warning shot across the bow of an enemy ship – yeah, we get it China. Go eat a bat.

But why do war-mongering nations like Israel and China speak with bombs? Because bombs are truth, and language is bullshit, especially when coming from the cake-holes of despots.

So let’s just be honest. If, when all the guests go home, the hosts yell and scream and become their real selves, why not stop talking to them? Just stop giving money and power and validity to hateful nations? You want some friends, stop being backstabbers, or kid killers? That’s what you are Israel, killers of kids. I bet Yahweh is happy, that psycho god you still believe in, lol.

Israel created more dead children in Gaza today. Thanks, you wonderful democracy. When the oppressed get power they become the oppressors. Don’t pretend you haven’t become the evil you once despised, Israel. Those Palestinian children will see you one day … and imagine if, in some afterlife, they had a nation and you were the invaders? Oh no, would they act just like … you?

Evil is evil, no matter which human beings commit it. And Israelis are human, not divine. Throw that bullshit “Chosen People” on the trash heap of history … sounds too much like “Master Race”. (Cue the Darth Vader theme, which really should be their national anthem until they finally allowed for a two-state solution instead of apartheid. The solution is there, just take it, Israel, and maybe you’ll be done showing your friends and enemies how ‘civilized’ you are.)

If the Israelis create a holocaust against Palestinians, will there be another Nuremburg Trial? As long as they stay protected by Uncle Sam and Joe and Kamala and whoever comes next … there will be no holocaust (with or without a capital H), there will just be ‘skirmishes’ and ‘collateral damage’.

And that’s how history is written, boys and girls. Don’t believe a word of it.

FREE PALESTINE!