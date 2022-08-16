A Black Cocaine-Carrying Cat Climbs Over Trump's Useless Wall In 9.3 Seconds

TIJUANA, Mexico - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (Mexico) reports that a highly trained Guatemalan drug cartel cat named Bobby, is responsible for smuggling over 900 pounds of cocaine from Guatemala into Mexico, and into the US, just since Jan. 1, of this year.

Bobby, who is four-years-old was a rescue cat, who became the pet of Guatemalan drug lord Gomer Ixtantan.

When Ixtantan was younger he was known as El Feline Whisperer, and he could literally get inside the brains of cats and train them as easy as a monkey eating a banana.

The reporter for Boom Boom News (Mexico). who said his name was "Chachi," stated that Bobby gets the best meals, the best cat toys, and the best female cats in all of Latin America.

"Chachi," revealed that none of the Border Patrol agents can identify Bobby because he always wears a cat mask.

He also hardly ever meows, so no one can identify him through his voice.

