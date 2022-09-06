Israel Elects Every U.S. president - That is American Democracy

Israel has it made.
It gets $2 billion, yearly, in U. S. Aid money (for being a poor country - when it is a rich country) - and builds West Bank Settlements with it.
(To build the settlements and buildings in Jerusalem and the West Bank - they have to demolish a lot of Palestinian houses and steal a lot of Palestinian land).
Being oppressed for thousands of years - they should know better.
What a great deal Israel has.
No other country gets this deal - except Israel.
And no one can become America's president without the powerful Pro - Israeli Lobby in America supporting them. It has never happened so far in U. S. history.
Israel is in a terrible situation - 200 million Arabs want them dead.
But to decide every time who gets elected president in the U. S - basically, subverting American Democracy - seems a little much.
Israel is about the size of West Virginia - the tail wags the dog.