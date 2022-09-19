England's Premier Liz Truss Has Offered The Position of Parliament Press Director To Piers Morgan

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck is reporting that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, has just offered the position of Buckingham Palace press director to Piers Morgan.

The new PM said that she has known Piers for many years and she has found him to be a fair, honest, and whimsical person.

She then added somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that yes, Piers can at times be somewhat of a pompous, arrogant, sarcastic ass, but he is our pompous, arrogant, sarcastic ass.

The new 47-year-old attractive blonde noted that the long list for press director included eight individuals. But four were eliminated due to having a drinking problem. Two were eliminated for having a drug problem, and one was eliminated after it was learned that he will soon be charged with counterfeiting. ■