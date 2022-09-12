The New Prime Minister of England, Liz Truss, Will Be Appearing In a Commercial For McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for The New Prime Minister of England, Liz Truss, Will Be Appearing In a Commercial For McDonalds
The new UK prime minister says she's looking forward to filming more fast food commercials.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Reports coming out of 10 Downing Street in London, state that Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss will be appearing in a commercial for the largest fast food franchise in the world; McDonalds.

Lizzy, as her husband, her two daughters, and her extramarital affair lover, call her said that she will be donating the entire fee that the burger giant will pay her to The Sherwood Forest Preservation Guild and Beaver Sanctuary.

A source inside the UK government says that in the Mickey D's commercial Truss will be shown sitting in her Rolls Royce government car in the McDonalds drive-thru line, while talking to the heads of China, Russia, the USA, and Mexico.

SIDENOTE: British information guru, Piers Morgan revealed that the prime minister will be paid £1.7 [$2 million - US]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

