President Biden and Prime Minister Truss Agree Queen Elizabeth Was The Greatest Queen Ever - President Putin Disagrees

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth reigned as queen of England from 1952 to 2022, a total of 70 years.

President Biden recently paid tribute to her majesty at a Baltimore Orioles - New York Yankees game, and said that Queen Elizabeth was the greatest queen ever.

British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss agreed with Joey, as she calls Biden.

When Russian President Putin was asked if he agreed with Biden and Truss, the commie leader replied, "Hell no! The greatest queen in history is Catherine the Great, who was really and truly great."

Meanwhile, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni stated, that in his eyes the greatest queen ever was Queen Latifah.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

