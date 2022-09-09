Coffey Anyone?

Now THAT'S the picture of health!

The brand spankin’ new Deputy PM (so that means if Truss gets trussed, Coffey takes over the entire country? Wow!)

Out with the old, in with the … coffey. (Try not to look at her rightside-up … better to have the crick in your neck.)

Is Britain on its way to holding 3rd World status, something it hasn’t been branded with since the Romans hacked and slashed their way through Celts? Given all the bizarre changes to America and Britain, does this mean we’re seeing the death of the American Empire and the De-evolution of the British Empire?

T.S. Eliot predicted that the way the world would end is not in a bang but a whimper. Coffey smoking cigars and having Doctor Dre as her ringtone … whimper?

Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum, so will the foul Empires of Russia and China come next, to rule the planet for a hundred years (though surely they’ll both say they’ll rule for a thousand years … now who’s said that before?)? Will we have to eat dried Cassock anus and drink Chinese monkey blood to be good citizens of the Worldwide Worker’s World of the future?

How about the little guys who have let themselves be patted on the head for a couple hundred years or so, their ties straight, sitting up in class, hands folded, saying please and thank you so as not to enrage the maters and paters of empire?

When will Canada and Australia get their chances for empire and world domination? Kangaroos and igloos for all! Surely that can’t lead to chaos … or maybe just a different type of chaos? One can never tell when a tiny country becomes big, its ego may swell with its military and collective looter’s bank account … and when it returns to its tiny size, those growing pains turn into bread and coffee (sorry, Brexit and Coffey).

Good time to have a drink … she is … (add a cigar and a spill down your shirt, and you’re ready to fight the next Romans!)