British PM Lizzy Truss Says She'll Talk About Anything Except For Her Extramarital Affair With Mark Field

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 8 September 2022

image for British PM Lizzy Truss Says She'll Talk About Anything Except For Her Extramarital Affair With Mark Field
Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell both agree that Liz Truss has the sexiest, most beautiful legs in the entire United Kingdom.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has let the UK and world news media know that she has nothing to hide, so she will agree to answer any question as long as it does not involve the extramarital love affair she had with British shadow minister Mark Field; while both were (and are still) married.

Truss said that she'll gladly talk about the UK's involvement in aiding the Ukrainian troops and people, she'll talk about the new ingredients being put in crumpets, and she'll even talk about Cheryl Cole, who was just named by The London Dispatch Messenger Newspaper as "The Sexiest Prime Minister On The Face of The Earth."

Meanwhile, Lizzy's ex-lover told Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck that there is still a certain portion of his male anatomy that still misses the hot, sexy, sensuously erotic Brit bird (chick).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liz Truss

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more