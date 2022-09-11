Colombia Says It Will No Longer Ship Cocaine To Russia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 September 2022

image for Colombia Says It Will No Longer Ship Cocaine To Russia
Cocaine that was to go to Russia will now go to California, New York, Florida, and Iowa.

CARACAS,Venezuela - (World Satire) - Two of Colombia's top cocaine producing cartels have just informed Putin that effective immediately they will no longer ship cocaine to Russia.

A spokesperson for the two cartels, who identified himself as Donaldo Duck, said that even though the two drug cartels will lose tens of millions of dollars, they cannot in good conscience continue selling their product to a country that is considered very evil, very aggressive, and downright fucked up.

The spokesperson added that the two drug cartels will simply sell what they were going to sell to Russia to California, New York, Florida, and Iowa.

Meanwhile In Trumpturd News: The biggest treasonous traitor since the Revolutionary War's Benedict Arnold, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is now even hated by 97.8% of all atheists.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ColombiaDrug CartelsRussiaVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more