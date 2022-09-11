Colombia Says It Will No Longer Ship Cocaine To Russia

CARACAS,Venezuela - (World Satire) - Two of Colombia's top cocaine producing cartels have just informed Putin that effective immediately they will no longer ship cocaine to Russia.

A spokesperson for the two cartels, who identified himself as Donaldo Duck, said that even though the two drug cartels will lose tens of millions of dollars, they cannot in good conscience continue selling their product to a country that is considered very evil, very aggressive, and downright fucked up.

The spokesperson added that the two drug cartels will simply sell what they were going to sell to Russia to California, New York, Florida, and Iowa.

Meanwhile In Trumpturd News: The biggest treasonous traitor since the Revolutionary War's Benedict Arnold, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is now even hated by 97.8% of all atheists.