The British Aircraft Carrier The HMS Big Ben Is Headed Toward The Black Sea

LONDON - (UK Satire) - 10 Downing Street reports that Great Britain's most largest and most powerful aircraft carrier, The HMS Big Ben, is streaming towards the Black Sea to aid Ukraine in their war against the invading Russian forces of President Putin.

English Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the UK will continue supporting his country as they bravely strive to repel the invading communists.

Johnson has assured President Zelenskyy that the UK will continue to provide not only bombs and other munitions, but his country will also be shipping over 17 tons of crumpets, fish and chips, and bangers and mash Ukraine.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth is making plans to visit Ukraine and show that Britain, the United States, Canada, Cambodia, Switizerland, and Afghanistan have all promised to help Ukraine defeat Putin's invading horde of evil.