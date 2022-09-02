British Troops With The The 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment Soundly Defeated Russian Troops At The Battle of Dinipro

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 September 2022

image for British Troops With The The 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment Soundly Defeated Russian Troops At The Battle of Dinipro
England's 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment marching into Dinipro, Ukraine.

TWICKENHAM, England - (UK Satire) - Twickenham Times Telegram reporter Tango Brisket has just proclaimed that the 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment has defeated one of Russia's top regiments The 19th Infantry Regiment, which is headquartered in Moscow.

British Field Marshal Throckmorton D. Dishadilly, told the British press that even though his British regiment was out manned and outgunned they still managed to get the "Commie Kings" on the run.

Dishadilly said that most of the communist invaders were running so fast that several of them actually came out of their military issued boots.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth phoned PM Boris Johnson and told him that she has never been more proud of him, as well as of the brave English soldiers.

She even added that she will be proclaiming November 19, as The 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment Day.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
ArmyNATORussiaUkraine

