Latest Excuse For Stealing Top Secret Documents: The Donald Trump Library

Yeah, right! Does Donald Trump even have a library card? Does Trump know the location of the Mar-a-Lago neighborhood library? Would the list of top US secret agents be allowed to be read by anyone with a library card?

Is Vladimir Putin going to have a library card? Will The Donald Trump Library have a snack bar serving hamburgers?

Can Donald Trump name the last ten books that he's read? Name the last five books that he's read. The last book that he's read? Name a book.

Will The Donald Trump Library carry any periodicals?

Will The Donald Trump Library include books written by women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct?

Previous excuses for the missing documents include: We don't have any. We had a few, but we gave them all back. We found a few more, but that's it. Or finally, "They are all my documents."

A Trump lawyer swore on a signed affidavit that she looked everywhere (did that include the toilets) and didn't find anything else. The FBI search found 15 more boxes of NARA documents. That Trump lawyer is in trouble.

The consensus is that Trump planned to sell the Top Secret archival documents to the highest bidder.

"Like my generals, judges, Senators, and people, those documents are all my stuff."

So, baloney man Kevin McCarthy is threatening to hold hearings to investigate the Attorney General's actions in having the FBI search Mar-a-Lago for Top Secret Classified Documents. But, of course, finding and retrieving 15 boxes filled with Top Secret Classified Documents by the FBI doesn't matter to the Representative from Bakersfield.

"I've gotta cover Trump's ass. And he's got a big ass."

