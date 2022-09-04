SHUSTKA, Ukraine - (UK Satire) - England's 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Regiment has defeated Russia's 13th Kremlin Infantry Guard Regiment at The Battle of Shustka.

An embedded London Daily Informer reporter with the British troops reported that fighting just outside the Ukrainian town of Shustka was extremely intense.

Reporter Benjamin "Big Ben" Viking wrote that the night sky was filled with literally thousands of tracer bullets and smoke so intense that it looked like heavy fog.

Viking revealed that the Brit artillery regiment distinguished itself quite bravely.

He noted that troops with the Brit artillery regiment managed to capture close to 600 Russian invaders, along with their leader, General Novokovo F. Pavlovich.

The general is reported to be one of Vladimir Nikita Putin's cousins.

SIDENOTE: Viking has learned that General Pavlovich, will be transported to San Quentin Prison in California.