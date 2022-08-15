Flight of the Three-Headed Man!

Donald Trump has (had) three passports in three different names? Holy flight risk, Batman!
As I said in a previous article, Trump is a Gemini, so having multiple personalities is normal for his zodiac. Why are the FBI making such a big deal over a three-headed man?
There may be other names Trump is using to escape into a country with no extradition treaty with the USA. Likely candidates are, of course, Russia and Saudi Arabia and China.
Theories have it that he may have even more passports in bank vaults and safes at his golf courses or in Trump Tower – will the FBI be doing a thorough search? And if he has another passport, won’t the whole world realize it’s him, even if he grows a moustache?
Names Trump May Be Using:
Ivan Trumpinski
Sheik Abdul al-Trumpini al-Talibani
Xi Trumpingbingbong
Señor Donaldo Ronaldo Trumppini
Trump-san Donoboru
Phil McCracken
Rusty Bedsprings
Oliver Klothesoff
Grover Groper
Reggie Quickhands
Ginger Hairpiece
Adolf Trump-Schicklgruber
Donald Mengele
Boris Yeltsin-Johnson
Boris Johnson-Yeltsin
Donny Von Donnybrook
Donald “The Flash” Gordon
D. Dog Rump
Ivana Zombie Trump
Be on the lookout, world. When the heat is on, Al Capone hotfoots it outa Dodge, dragging all his personalities after him.