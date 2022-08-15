Flight of the Three-Headed Man!

Donald Trump has (had) three passports in three different names? Holy flight risk, Batman!

As I said in a previous article, Trump is a Gemini, so having multiple personalities is normal for his zodiac. Why are the FBI making such a big deal over a three-headed man?

There may be other names Trump is using to escape into a country with no extradition treaty with the USA. Likely candidates are, of course, Russia and Saudi Arabia and China.

Theories have it that he may have even more passports in bank vaults and safes at his golf courses or in Trump Tower – will the FBI be doing a thorough search? And if he has another passport, won’t the whole world realize it’s him, even if he grows a moustache?

Names Trump May Be Using:

Ivan Trumpinski

Sheik Abdul al-Trumpini al-Talibani

Xi Trumpingbingbong

Señor Donaldo Ronaldo Trumppini

Trump-san Donoboru

Phil McCracken

Rusty Bedsprings

Oliver Klothesoff

Grover Groper

Reggie Quickhands

Ginger Hairpiece

Adolf Trump-Schicklgruber

Donald Mengele

Boris Yeltsin-Johnson

Boris Johnson-Yeltsin

Donny Von Donnybrook

Donald “The Flash” Gordon

D. Dog Rump

Ivana Zombie Trump

Be on the lookout, world. When the heat is on, Al Capone hotfoots it outa Dodge, dragging all his personalities after him.