A Russian Submarine Fires A Torpedo At a Norwegian Cruise Ship

SOMEWHERE ON THE NORWEGIAN SEA - (Satire News) - The Cosmos News Service has just informed the public that a Russian submarine fired a torpedo at the Norewegian cruise liner, "The Princess of The Fiords."

The ship's captain, Lars Hunkerheim, 67, stated that his look out crew member saw the torpedo heading toward the ocean liner, and he was able to inform the captain, who was able to steer away from the torpedo.

Capt. Hunkerheim, stated he's been a cruise line ship captain for 39 years and that's only the third time that he has had to take evasive action to avoid getting hit by a torpedo.

When the captain informed the passengers about what he had done to avoid the Russian torpedo, he received a standing ovation and the passengers took up a collection, and Capt. Hunkerheim was given $24,905.

Meanwhile, CNS reporter Armada Aquatina remarked that the Russian sub was subsequently sunk by the American PT Boat 909.