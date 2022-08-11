McDonalds In An Effort To Aid Ukraine's Economy Opens Up Six McDonalds Fast Food Trailers in Kyiv, Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 August 2022

image for McDonalds In An Effort To Aid Ukraine's Economy Opens Up Six McDonalds Fast Food Trailers in Kyiv, Ukraine
McDonalds opens six McDonalds Food Trailers in the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine - (Satire News) - The McDonalds Corporation in an effort to help Ukraine's economy announces that they are opening up six McDonalds fast food trailers in the capital city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanked the Golden Arches corporation and said that the six fast food trailers will employ 60 Ukrainians, which will be a much-needed boost to the Ukrainian economy.

President Z, as his countrymen call him, said that he will be giving the hamburger giant a 98% tax break.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen noted that the cows for the Big Macs and for the Quarter Pounders will come from cattle that are raised right outside of Izyum, Ukraine, on The Happy Cattle Ranch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

