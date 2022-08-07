A Powerful Tsunami Has Sunk A Russian Destroyer In The Black Sea

IN THE BLACK SEA - (Satire News) - The Ukraine Today News Agency is reporting that a giant tsunami has just sunk the Russian destroyer The Mrs. Mikhail Gorbachev.

The destroyer had just taken fire from an American F-14 Tomahawk, when suddenly a gigantic 65-foot wave hit the 27-year-old destroyer causing it to totally disappear under the water.

A Ukrainian battleship, The Mili Kunis, entered the area shortly after the tsunami had subsided and they were able to rescue every one of the Russian crew members.

The entire crew of The Mrs. Mikhail Gorbachev is currently in the custody of the Ukrainian navy, and they are being treated fairly as per the Geneva Convention's Naval Prisoners Act of 1968.

SIDENOTE: The Russian sailors were thrilled to have feasted on Kentucky Fried Chicken, fried okra, jalapeno boomers, and lots and lots of Corona Extra Beer.