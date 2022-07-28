The EU Finally Sends Aid To Ukraine - Wine (Get Russians Drunk), Bratwurst and Cheese

Germany got rid of all its leftover World War Two tanks and aircraft - "that is all we could spare - we don't want Putin mad at us", a spokesman said.

The Germans threw in 10 truckloads of Bratwurst, out of guilt.

France sent a tanker loaded with wine. "Leave it at Crimea, and get the Russians drunk and they can't fight you - said Macron's Assistant.

“We did that in World War Two and it was very successful with Hitler. "

Spain sent fighting bulls, Portugal and Italy sent cheese.

The British sent arms and munitions, but not as much as they really could have.

NATO with huge amounts of military weapons sent nothing - afraid of angering the Russians. Meanwhile thousands die.

The rest of the world's Democracies doesn't really care who Russia invades or kills - so offered nothing - but are really eager to get Ukrainian Grain.

Luckily, Ukraine has the U. S. to help it - some of the time.

Ukraine is bigger than Spain and will defeat the Bloody Bozo.