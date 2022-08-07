A Devastating Category 7 Hurricane, Which Is Being Touted As "The Grandmother of All Hurricanes" Has Just Formed Off The African Coast

IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN OFF THE AFRICAN COAST - (Satire News) - US hurricane hunters have just spotted what they are calling the largest hurricane EVER.

The storm was clocked with sustained winds of an unbelievable 176 mph, which would make it the first Category 7 in the history of hurricanes.

The Hurricane Hunters stated that this storm is so devastating that if it hits Florida, much of the Plywood State could end up in Georgia and the two Carolinas.

The hurricane has not been named as yet, but hurricane experts say that if this devil of a hurricane hits the tiny island town of Key West, Florida, the only thing that will be left will be the memory of what Key West looked like.

Meanwhile, members of a certain political party are saying that the Cat 7 hurricane is just a hoax hurricane.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Yes. And the Atlantic Ocean is just a MERE pond.]