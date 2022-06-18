When Trump Was In Office He Tried To Get A Hurricane Named In Honor Of His Favorite Child Ivanka

MIAMI BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) - The Wild Whispers News Agency has just uncovered that while the Trumptard was spending lots of time playing golf instead of running the country, he did find time to instruct the US Hurricane Federation to name a hurricane in honor of his hot, sexy daughter (his words) Ivanka.

The UDHF told the Pussy Grabber that he had no business telling them to do anything and that charges would be filed against him for interfering with official US weather business.

The racist huffed and puffed but to no avail as he was told how the cow ate the cabbage, as they say down in Texas.

WWNA reporter Margarita Mixx learned that DJT apologized to his daughter, he gave her a kiss on the mouth, and $7,000 cash to go buy some Daisy Duke short shorts, bikini swimsuits, and two or six sex toys. ■