A Damn Rogue Hurricane Is Headed For Florida

Saturday, 11 December 2021

Repunsel will intensify into a Cat 5 when it hits the Republic of The Conch (Key West).

MIAMI – (Satire News) – The Federal Hurricane Agency (FHA) has just informed the public that hurricane season ended on the 30th of November, but a rogue hurricane has just been spotted by the Hurricane Hunters.

Hurricane Repunsel’s co-ordinates are N°893290.3 and S°765002.9, which would put it in the vicinity of Venezuela.

Repunzel is expected to move northwesterly at 900 yards an hour and most probably make landfall in Key West, Florida and it’s flamboyant residents, some who party 24/7.

Repunsel is expected to intensify to a Category 5 hurricane before it hits the Conch Republic aka “Fun-As-Hell City."

Meanwhile many residents of Venezuela are reportedly leaving the country and evacuating to Colombia, Panana, Guatemala, and Arizona.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

