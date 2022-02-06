The US Hurricane Agency Has Just Announced The Reason Why They Are Dropping The Name Marjorie From Their List of 2022 Hurricane Names

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 6 February 2022

image for The US Hurricane Agency Has Just Announced The Reason Why They Are Dropping The Name Marjorie From Their List of 2022 Hurricane Names
The name Marjorie is being retired and sent up to that big hurricane name file in the sky.

MIAMI, Florida – (Satire News) – The US Hurricane Agency in charge of naming hurricanes has just made an announcement that really and truly did not surprise anyone.

The agency, which has been naming hurricanes since World War II, decided to drop the name Marjorie due to the fact that millions and millions of American citizens hate Marjorie Taylor Greene more than the Trumptard hates telling the truth.

So after receiving over 800 petitions with over 17 million names; it was a no brainer for the US Hurricane Agency, and so they are as happy as a woodpecker in a lumber yard to inform the public that the name Marjorie will be dropped and replaced with the name Mordecai.

SIDENOTE: The US Hurricane Agency has stated that they are expecting 27 hurricanes this year, (19 male names and 8 female names) and most probably 21 will hit the US mainland.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

