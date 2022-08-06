All The Pretty Little Hitlers

France came close to having its own Trump in Le Pen. Did they like when Adolf walked in the front door after conquering them? Big muscle makes them hot and horny for a re-invasion, but from their own ranks?

Hungary’s Prime Minister was at a Trump rally telling the world what a marriage and a family is.

Italy has a nice little Nazi working in Giorgia Meloni (not sure if she’s the great-granddaughter of Mussolini, but Italy has gone fascist before, so they know what they’re doing … until they start losing the war and decide to string Benito up on a lamp post).

There are Big Boy Fascists of course: Putin, Xi, Un, and whatever two-letter surnames you can find.

The Philippines loves their Marcos family, don’t they? There’s a lesson there: if you’re a piece of shit who resigns in disgrace, just have a kid, wait a couple decades for the next generation to attain voting age and have no memory of the past, then your family will get back into politics.

Brazil has a shit head.

Israel is … Israel. Nothing good has EVER come from there. In fact, much of the world’s evil – even today – springs from there. Someone build a dome over that country so they can’t spread any more hated and tyranny. Thanks.

How’s Africa doing?

So many little Hitlers all across the world. And we all know who inspired them. If you lead the world’s most powerful nation, and you are Evil, then people will let loose their own personal evils since they figure no one minds. In fact, evil attracts evil, so now you have a MAGA party. (If he is able to turn it into a MAGA world-wide party ... America exporting its neo-neo-idiocy ... oh fuck, that ain't democracy, not even close.)

The real Domino Theory is not about communism, but about fascism. One country turns to shit, and that encourages another to turn to shit, and another and another …

Where does it end? World War What?

Dear Area 51, if you really do have an alien spaceship, what do I have to do to catch a ride off this rock?