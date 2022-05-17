Las Vegas Oddsmakers Are Giving 5 To 2 Odds That Ukraine Will Defeat Russia By Halloween

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

image for Las Vegas Oddsmakers Are Giving 5 To 2 Odds That Ukraine Will Defeat Russia By Halloween
Beulah Frickloin says the Ukraine troops are turning Putin's troops into whining wimps.

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - The guys and gals that set the odds in "Sin City" (aka Las Vegas) have just put out that Russia's days in Ukraine are numbered.

One of the leading Vegas oddsmakers, Beulah Frickloin, 45, said that the odds are now 5 to 2 that the Russian troops will become so demoralized at their amazing losses that they will desert and either crawl back to Russia or else seek sanctuary and refuge in Poland, Egypt, or possibly Ireland.

A high-ranking communist leader, Gen. Vavamir Fiteskski, 74,, told The Kremlin Voice, that his troops are so depressed and so fucking demoralized that they are starting to sing songs by Barry Manilow, in Russian of course.

Meanwhile back in Moscow, Putin has been saying that he wishes he had read more books about how Hitler so effortlessly and easily was able to conquer the entire world except for America, Mexico, and Greenland.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RussiaUkraineVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more