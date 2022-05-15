Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Sending 18,000 British Troops To Aid Ukraine In It's Fight Against The Evil Russian Invaders

LONDON - (Satire News) - Famed British reporter Loretta Piffinshaw, The Ta Ta For Now News Agency has just stated that she had a talk with PM Johnson, and he told her that he will be sending 18,000 members of England's crack 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment to Ukraine.

Johnson met with Piffinshaw, at a local "Jacqueline-in-the-Box" fast food restaurant and informed the very good-looking reporter that he is sick and tired of the hate-filled, devilistic, condom-face-looking Putin thinking that he can act as if he is Hitler's Russian lover and go around screwing the decent, peace-loving people of Ukraine.

Piffinshaw asked Johnson if there was any truth to the rumor that Putski, as he is called in Wales, would next be invading Poland, France, and Sweden.

The prime-minister took a sip of his Stella Artois beer, and nodded his head that reliable sources from Turkey had informed him that "Little Hitler" has his eyes focused on being the "New Hitler" and eventually taking over the entire world except for America, Central America, and Iceland.