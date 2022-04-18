Travel Websites Now Offer Smuggling Tickets

London, UK - Always looking to gain the upper edge on the competition, some travel booking websites are now offering tickets for refugees to be smuggled to the destination of their choice.

Indeed, we checked several top name travel sites and found a variety of raft trips, truck-trailer trips and even a couple of camel rides, costing anywhere from a bag of cantaloupes to many thousands of dollars.

Although most of the business will be conducted thru burner phones, the travel websites have apparently experienced less problems dealing with the smugglers than with most major airlines. 'They are actually really a nice bunch of people to work with. Hardly any hassles...' said one agent, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of being killed.

"If you are flexible on what time you leave, as usual, that can lower your cost, too," added another anonymous service agent. "And don't expect to check any luggage," she added, as a quick tip to those newer refugees, "they hate that!"

So if you really need to get out of where you are right now, paddle on over to some big name travel sites, and look thru the new Refugee Transit listings, usually found under the 'other' button. And travel safely... and try not to fall asleep on your journey...and keep something sharp on you at all times for insurance.

...Oh, by the way, they don't offer insurance.