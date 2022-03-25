Harry and Megan Moving To Jamaica ASAP

Kingston, Jamaica - Upon hearing the stunning news that Jamaica will no longer recognize the Queen as their head of state, Harry and Megan have announced that they will soon be moving to the reefer-loving Caribbean island.

'We totally get it, mon,' sources say they heard Harry saying in a Jamaican accent, at a beach shack bar in Malibu, where he and Megan were trying to get a feel for island life.

The couple plans to move to Jamaica as soon as this very weekend, and will apparently worry about having their belongs sent after them. "Or not," Megan told her friends. "We'll probably just get whatever the Queen-haters have. And drive whatever the Monarchy-burning public drives. We don't much care. It all sounds fine with us."

Sources say Harry is also close to deciding on a large Jamaican flag back tattoo. And that he is trying to get Megan to commit to doing the same—and baby what's-its-name, too.

The ex-royals are also said to be hurriedly trying to arrange a giant fiesta upon their arrival, where they hope to start the world's longest conga-line dance, from the airport to their new residence, a tin shack down by the beach, where they plan to sing 'Day-o' and 'Don't Worry, Be Happy' for the tourists, until the reefer runs out.

No word on if Prince Andrew plans to join them, at the time this article went to press...But we have a sneaky feeling that he just might.

Also rumored, that like Jamaica, Harry and Megan might seek reparations from the Queen for being abused so badly. "That will surely draw Prince Andrew down there," cited many royal aficionados.