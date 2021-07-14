Where Is Prince Harry’s Daughter?

The Sussex’s made the announcement, showed the bump, said it was going to be a girl, then said that their daughter was born, gave the daughter a name, so where is this mystery child?

Sort of like their Netflix deal. It started with the gigantic announcement that millions were poured into the Sussex coffer, free at last, and out of Tyler Perry’s rent-free home, purchased their own place with the 16 bathrooms, but hey, where are those Netflix productions?

The Invictus Games? Old news. That was already seen and done and in the lineup before Harry Met Meghan. So what have they done brand new for Netflix? It’s as though the Sussex’s won The Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes: Take the money and spend.

Barack and Michele Obama received a similar deal from Netflix but are not producing projects based on personal experiences.

Now, if Spoof Writers were to be given a Sussex deal by Netflix, you can bet you would have one WHAM-BANG original production after the next. No, see the bump and then the run with Spoof Writers.

Shhhh! But the whispered rumor (and MI5 might be involved) is that the Sussex kids were born by a surrogate mother which is one way to have children, but apparently no way for a royal baby to be born. A royal baby must be born of the royal wife or no royal title.

Eventually, all these rumors and innuendoes, gossip, and ambiguities will be brought to an end with the release of a Sussex Netflix production and a look-see at Archie’s sister.

